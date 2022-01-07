If you hang out on Twitter every now and then, you have probably noticed tweets that are different from usual in the last few days in your history, usually accompanied by colored squares that look like Tetris blocks. It is about Wordle, a free puzzle game which in recent weeks has gone viral, thanks also to his simplicity and immediacy. Here’s exactly how it works.

Wordle is a web-game created by the American programmer Josh Wardle and launched about six months ago, but which only achieved great notoriety during the Christmas holidays. Every day from the official Power Language website, which you can reach to this address, it is possible to engage in a small challenge, namely that of guess a word (currently only in English, unfortunately) consisting of five letters in a maximum of 6 attempts.

Wordle, the simple rules explained by the official site

The rules are simple: once the answer is entered, Wordle with a system of clues it will reveal to you if you have guessed a letter (green square), if it is one of them it is present in the word but in the wrong place (yellow square) and consequently indicating those that are absolutely not part of the solution (gray square). From here on we proceed by exclusion and intuition until the solution is guessed or the attempts run out, at which time you will have to wait for the arrival of a new word the next day.

In short, we are talking about a really simple and immediate game, however they are not the only reasons why it has become so popular. Indeed, Wordle’s “word of the day” is identical for all players, which triggers competitive social dynamics. It is therefore possible to share your progress on social networks, such as Twitter where the game has gone viral, and challenge other users to those who guess the correct answer in the fewest possible attempts or simply boast of having reached the solution in a short time. .

