The North American newspaper assures that it will be part of its catalog of hobbies for subscribers.

if you don’t know wordlewe must tell you that it is one of the most popular games since the beginning of 2022. It is a word game available from a Web page with a simple mechanics suitable for all types of audiences, with the spirit of casual video games that we already know but accessible from any smartphone or browser.

For now it will remain free.To close this crazy January full of purchases and acquisitions, New York Times has announced the purchase of Wordle for a figure slightly above seven figures. This is how they refer in the statement they have shared, implying that although the amount is millionaire, it must be just over a million dollars.

The American newspaper will incorporate it into its catalog of pastimes for subscribers along with others such as The Crossword, Spelling Bee, Sudoku or The Mini. The company has claimed that the game initially it will remain free for new and existing users, but it’s an essential part of their subscriber strategy, so we could expect future exclusivity.

The operation of Wordle is simple: every day there is a single word to guess, always having five letters. We must guess it in six available attempts by trying existing words in the dictionary. If we hit a letter, it will be shown in yellow. If we get it right but also place it in the correct position, the square will turn green. Through this simple system, we must seek to guess it in the least number of attempts possible.

Although it is a social game, this acquisition comes in the same period as other big buys that we have recently seen related to games and entertainment. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in mid-February, while yesterday we learned that Sony has bought Bungie for a figure close to 3.6 billion dollars.

