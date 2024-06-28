It’s funny to think about names; if circumstances were just a tiny bit different, Chuck Spadina could have been telling E3 how impressive they were; we might have all been down the arcade playing at a Kong Dong cabinet; or perhaps sitting down over breakfast for a quick game of Mr Bugs Wordys Nugz.

That’s the title developer Josh Wardle once considered for daily word game phenomenon Wordle before settling on the one that’s since become a household name. “Had I called the game Mr. Bugs,” Wardle admitted to an audience at the recent Figma Config conference“I’d like to think it wouldn’t have been successful.”

Wardle was speaking during a presentation detailing Wordle’s long development (thanks The Verge), revealing some of decisions he’d made along the way. That journey began in 2013 when, while trying to make something that might appeal to his partner, he mashed together words and Mastermind to make an Android game. Perhaps surprisingly, the core of Wordle was there right from the start, giving players six turns to guess a five-letter world.

One prototype Wardle showed during the presentation was endless in design, quickly following one word with another, while a second attempt to refine the game’s essence introduced lives. None quite clicked, however, and eventually I lost interesting putting it “on the back burner” for six years. It wasn’t until he started regularly playing New York Times games like Spelling Bee in 2020 that an idea struck, and returning to Wordle the following year, he built a version inspired by those games’ once-a-day design.

And the rest is history; after largely being a game played solely by Wardle and his partner, they one day shared the Wordle website with family, who shared it with friends, until it turned into the behemoth it is today. Wardle, of course, stunned the world he decided to sell the game to the New York Times in January 2022. And this, he told attendees, was simply because, “I didn’t want to run a games business. I’m interested in creating things.”

Nor did he want to monetize the game to turn it into a career. “All of this comes back to [the fact] I’m building the game for my partner. I’m not going to show her ads or try and upsell her on a premium subscription… [but] It quickly became apparent to me that there were other people who were going to make money off Wordle, whether I was involved or not.” In the end, Wardle says, “selling to The New York Times was a way to just step away .” Would the post have been quite so interested in Mr Bugs Wordys Nugz? Who can say.

In the end, though, Wardle’s advice for fellow developers is simple: “Don’t try to make Wordle. Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you. And then everything else will follow from that.”