A cloth bag that can fit two children’s puffed-up cuffs, buckets, snacks, towels, water, and an adult’s belongings? Yes, even if it seems unbelievable and sounds like a mythological animal, it exists. Thanks must be given to Triana Bermúdez-Cañete, the founder of the My Wander brand.

She made herself a very, very large bag to be able to deal more easily with her babies. Such were the requests of her relatives so that getting to the pool with two children was not hell that she was forced to replicate the bag. What was different from the existing ones? «The design, but above all the practicality. She could not find design and practicality in any bag, “explains the woman from Madrid, who saw how word of mouth turned her life around.

The maxi bags, of which she made twelve in 2017, hit a ‘boom’ the following year, “when they began to order large bags for the teachers’ gifts. That second year I already put some zippers on it because I thought it was very useful and the demand skyrocketed, “she says. «Until 2022 -she adds- I have always had the problem of constantly running out of stock of maxi bags. Then I took out the toiletry bags and everyone bought the bag and the matching toiletry bag”, although the maxi bag continues to be the star product despite the variety of formats and products that it already offers on its website.

Because before bags, Triana launched into the design of crawling overalls when she found herself in the position of finding, like mom, comfortable pants with a beautiful design for her babies. An experience with which the expert in digital and analytical ‘marketing’, who “had no relationship with the textile world, nor was she obsessed with fashion”, only intended to satisfy her own need.

In fact, until August 2022 he always had other jobs in e-commerce apart from My Wander, and it wasn’t until then that he focused on his own brand, which was like getting another master’s degree in ‘marketing’ or in e-commerce. Not surprisingly, she, along with her team, opened the international website for El Corte Inglés.

Solidarity and sustainable



My Wonder is not satisfied with being just another firm. It is a firm with a caring soul. «My husband and I went to Malawi for a whole year of volunteering. That was a before and after,” he explains, so when he already hired a company to make the products in 2022 – “until 2021 I did it as best I could” – they told him that there were leftover fabric remains and they proposed making purses.

And he did, but in solidarity. “What I do is not throw away the fabric that is left over from the cuts, which kills me, really, and when I sell the purses, I donate the proceeds to the Esteban Vigil Foundation, which is the missionary nuns foundation with which we left.”

The supportive soul blends perfectly with the sustainable facet. The brand invests in the choice of certified recycled fabrics, fabrics dyed with the minimum possible water resource and biodegradable packaging.

In addition, the Rustic collection, launched this year 2023 by My Wander, has been bagged by the Prodis Foundation, committed to the personal and professional development of people with intellectual disabilities. «They do a function that a workshop could do for you and you say, what else does it matter to me? Well, why don’t I go do it with them?».

Details that make the difference with accessories born to make life easier -and more beautiful- for everyone.