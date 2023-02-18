Of L. Cu.

The project, born in Canada, has also arrived in our country for some years and today various Centers offer this opportunity to children and young people

How they live, what feelings they have, children and young people who are children of separated or divorced parents? To try to give an answer to this question, the so-called Word groups, a project born in Canada and then spread to many other countries. These are brief psychological interventions, which are intended to accompany children (from 6 years), adolescents and their families during the reorganization of daily life following separation or divorce.

During group meetings, minors who experience separation can talk and share thoughts and emotions, through play, drawing and other activities, with the help of specialized professionals. The word group helps to express experiences, ask questions, name the fears. Thanks to the exchange and support between peers, it allows you to get out of isolation and find ways to talk to parents and deal with the difficulties associated with family changes. The speaking group also provides for the involvement of parents. It has been published on the website of the Authority for Children and Adolescents (Agia). the mapping of the Italian centers that create speaking groupsthanks to a project carried out in collaboration with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Eos Foundation. See also An award to those who manage to improve the relationship between doctor and patient

TO Milan the service offered, among others, by Consultorio La Famiglia Onlus in via Arese 18 (02.6081065, 02.60781986, [email protected]), which organizes speaking groups for children aged 6 to 12. The psychologists who conduct the meetings help the little ones to put into words, therefore to make the experiences linked to the separation of the parents thinkable. We will then allow the children to continue the dialogue with their familiesin their primary growth environment. The path consists of four appointments group lessons for children, two hours each. A contribution of 20 euros is required for the snack, which will be offered at all meetings.