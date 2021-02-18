Demonstrated at his outstanding performance at Nou Camp Kylian Mbappé despite his still youthful age, all facets of a future world star. In addition to the purely footballing skills, the 2018 world champion also knew how to impress “verbally”.
Football games, it is said, are largely decided in the minds of the players. Some quantify the mental influence on the outcome of a game to 70 percent, others are below, and still others are above. But we have not only known since the last cup surprises that mentality sometimes beats quality.
And in times when conversations between the head coach and his assistants in the coaching zone are sometimes conveyed into the living room via the external microphones, this aspect of this sport is no longer hidden from us.
So as long as things are the way they are, we’ll make the best of them. For my part, I now also follow games from this phonetic aspect: which team is louder (read: more emotional)? Which ones support each other better verbally? Mostly it is precisely these loud or solidarity teams that secure the threesome (or advance) in the end.
There was a lot of talk, sometimes screaming, on Tuesday evening at Nou Camp. But the scene that has to do with the aforementioned Mbappé was initially not noticed as a home viewer. All the better that cameras and microphones are distributed around the playing field.
So now we can still enjoy the minutes of a dialogue now called trash talk between this same Mbappé and Jordi Alba.
This was preceded by a brief exchange between the PSG striker and Barcelona’s right-back Sergino Dest. The US-American occasionally wanted to apologize for a corner kick for the Parisians for a previous foul, to which the 22-year-old replied only harshly (and in Spanish!) : “Do not touch me!” (Source: movistar + via mundodeportivo.com)
That in turn seemed to bother the nearby Jordi Alba, who intervened simply: “He just wanted to apologize to you,” he said to Mbappé. “You are arrogant.” Even twice in a row.
And the fuse was lit. Because now Mbappé forgot the good Dest, addressed himself directly to Alba and hissed a sentence at him that was perhaps the order of the day in the New York Bronx in the 1970s, but rarely (which does not mean never!) In a football game hear is: “I’ll kill you on the street!”
That, in turn, came to Gerard Piqué’s ears, who a short time later was to start exchanging niceties with his French team-mate Antoine Griezmann and the rest of the Barça offensive. “What do you want?” He asked directly to the man who threatened Alba’s body and soul. “Who do you want to kill, huh? Who do you want to kill?”
Then Alba, as a kind of relativizing excuse for his threat: “The boy learns from the worst!” And of course he meant Neymar, who wasn’t even there on Wednesday, from whom quite a few trash talks (right, Álvaro González?) Have come down to us.
In the end no one was killed that evening. Except in a metaphorical sense: namely the hopes of FC Barcelona to leave the nightmare of last August behind once and for all. Rather, it looked like a continuation of the tragedy that began in Lisbon on Tuesday evening.