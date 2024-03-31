On the night of March 31, Timofey Tszyu fought with Sebastian Fundora in Las Vegas. At stake were not only two junior middleweight world champion belts, but also the opportunity to reach a level that could not be higher. The winner received the right to meet the best boxer on the planet, regardless of weight – Terence Crawford. Who ultimately earned this right and how Tim Tszyu first showed himself in Vegas – in the Izvestia article.

Different and the same

It's hard to find more different boxers than Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora. Timofey's height is 174 cm, and he is a head shorter than his opponent (197). Tszyu boxes in an attacking style and is looking for a knockout, Fundora, due to his abnormal dimensions, looks rather awkward and wins by scoring points . Tszyu came to box in Vegas for the first time and only for the second time in the United States, and for Fundora this is home, he spent 15 of his 22 fights in the United States.

But these boxers had one thing in common: they showed exactly the same numbers on the scales, down to the grams: 69.31 kg. And also, in case of victory, both received the opportunity to fight with Terence Crawford — the best boxer, regardless of weight category. In any case, this is exactly what WBO head Paco Valcárcel announced.

Although, on the day of the fight, Errol Spence unexpectedly appeared in public space. The ex-world champion challenged the winner of the Tszyu-Fundora fight, which interested Timofey.

“Great, he's finally woken up. I thought he would sleep longer. I’ll fight with any of them who will be easier to call,” Tszyu said.

But to meet Spence or Crawford, Tim still needed to get past Fundora. Yes, Tszyu Jr. was considered the obvious favorite, but, firstly, unexpected results are a common thing in boxing, and secondly, the most favorable conditions for them are situations when the favorite begins to look behind his opponent’s back: plan the next fights until upcoming won. In fact, exactly what Tim did.

Handmade

The battle itself turned out to be much more difficult for Timofey than it might seem. Although The opening three minutes passed with the Australian's advantage and culminated with his accurate hit to Fundore's head with a straight right.

The second round – Tszyu is also clearly more active. Fundora works at a long distance with a jab, and Timofey tries to get closer and periodically gets at his opponent. In one of the episodes of the second round, he broke his nose. But at the end of the round something happened that had a key impact on the entire subsequent picture of the fight. Tszyu ran into Fundora’s elbow and received a deep cut on his forehead . The blood from it gestated so much that one could expect the doctor to even stop the fight.

But this did not happen. For the remaining 10 rounds, Tszyu fought with two opponents. And Fundora was not the worst of them. Blood that literally covers the entire face and gets into the eyes is a worse problem. And Tim, we must give him his due, looked very dignified in this situation. For three more rounds he tried not to slow down and really looked sharper.

But then Fundora’s enormous superiority in arm span began to show. This in itself could give him an advantage, and when the opponent is almost blind, it would be a sin not to take advantage of it. Tim really couldn’t do anything against Fundora’s jab for the second half of the fight. He tried, but when your whole face is literally covered in blood by the middle of the round, it’s difficult to keep track of everything that’s happening in the ring.

In the later rounds, Tszyu still tried to go on the attack and always started the three-minute periods actively. Until the face was covered in blood. But as soon as this became a hindrance, Tszyu slowed down, and Fundora took back everything he gave in the first minute. The American simply took round after round due to the number of jabs.

The judges' opinions were ultimately divided: 116:112 in favor of Tszyu, 116:112 in favor of Fundora and 115:113 in favor of the American. Timofey did not win overall in terms of strikes either. During the entire fight, the opponents threw over 1,100 blows: 721 for Fundora, 400 for Tszyu. In terms of the total number of hits, Fundora also won – 194 versus 175, in terms of jabs – 93:39 in favor of Fundora. Tszyu surpassed him only in accented blows – 136:101.

One of the judges gave Tszyu eight rounds, the second – five, the third – four. Timofey lost for the first time in his life, with 24 victories. Lost a fight that he was going to win very confidently to use as preparation for Terence Crawford.

What's next for Tszyu

Timofey did not dispute the result of the battle, and for this he must also be given credit.

“I can not see. But I'm not taking anything away from the man who won tonight. The fight was getting tough and going well for me in the first two rounds, and then boom, I was completely blindsided. This is boxing. These things happen, it's part of the sport. Congratulations to Fundora, he is the new king in the junior middleweight division,” said Timofey Tszyu in the ring.

He also said that he is still ready for any fight, including Errol Spence and even Terence Crawford. But, of course, such a fight will not happen in the near future. What is much more realistic and would be more useful for Tim is a rematch with Fundora. There is a rematch clause in the contract. And it needs to be activated. The probability of getting a second such cut in a row tends to zero, and all other things being equal, Timofey will again be a clear favorite. True, not as obvious as it was yesterday.