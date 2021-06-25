Party member and fellow minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice) did get married that month, a day after the day Hoekstra would actually say yes. It almost cost Grapperhaus his political career after he broke the corona rules and was in the picture cuddling with his mother-in-law. The fact that Hoekstra called off his marriage at the last minute seemed to him, in his own words, ‘more logical’.

Hoekstra does not want to say when exactly he will tie the knot this year. “You probably won’t mind if I don’t tell you in advance. But it is somewhere this year, somewhere in the Netherlands.” Whether it will happen this summer, he leaves open. The wedding may take place during the period that he is at the negotiating table for a new cabinet. “It will be a very busy year,” he says.