Wopke Hoekstra is not available for the leadership of the CDA, he says an interview with the Telegraph. He said he made that decision some time ago.

“That actually goes back to the conversation I had with you three years ago, when I said that I feel more like an administrator than a professional politician,” he says to the newspaper. “I then said ‘no’ to being the party leader, but later an emphatic appeal was made to me to do it after all. I have always felt an enormous commitment to serve the public good and therefore accepted it at the time. But fundamentally, I haven’t changed.”

According to Hoekstra, there are now “all kinds of young talents” who can do it too. He indicates that the criticism of him within the party has played no role in his decision. “You always get criticism as a party leader and to be fair, in a number of cases it was justified. At the same time, you shouldn’t let that drive you crazy.”

Hoekstra says he wants to finish his outgoing ministerial position, but is yet to comment on what he wants to do next.

This weekend, Hugo de Jonge also said that he was not available for the position of leader of the CDA. He said Saturday on the TV show On 1 that he would not find it logical to return as party leader if Hoekstra decided to relinquish the party leadership.