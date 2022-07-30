In what represents one more absurdity of this government, it is intended to distract attention from the great and serious problems that society suffers, creating games of artifice around the salaries of public servants. It is not a new trick, since it was already used as a political flag in 2019 and involved the approval of a law to establish salary caps, which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and that involved the approval of another law.

Many public resources have been used on this issue so that now they intend to continue creating smoke screens around it instead of addressing the issues that do interest the Republic.

Faced with their inability and lack of results, they intend to make salaries the endless debate.

The issue today should no longer be that no one earns more than the president, but to lower the salary that a large part of the high-ranking servants of the Federal Public Administration obtain in exchange for doing nothing, not solving problems and creating many more.

Mexicans are outraged by the government’s lack of response to the problems that plague them every day.

Mexico urgently needs capable, committed, effective and honest public servants, who do not pretend to work when in reality what they do is proselytizing.

Society is losing too much with a government that does not govern and that squanders hand over fist.

In the sea of ​​serious problems that overwhelm the country, the group in power seeks to recover popularity levels by provoking social anger, so that the causes of everything that is suffered today are attributed, without reasoning but with emotions. to previous governments.

Mexico demands solutions, not excuses. For the sake of our children, let’s not let them continue to destroy our country and distract attention from what is important.

