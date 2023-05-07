In a study published in nature plants, there has been talk of the discovery of a plant, totally unrelated to cannabis, which produces a large number of cannabinoids, the compounds responsible for the various pharmacological effects of the herb. Known as thewoolly umbrellathe plant produces many of the same molecules found in cannabis as well as dozens of previously unknown cannabinoids, some of which may have medical properties.

The woolly umbrella – o Helichrysum umbraculigerumto give it its proper name – is one South African flowering plant from the daisy family which is best known for the smell of curry. Historical sources hint at its use as an intoxicant in folk rituals, and a study conducted decades ago indicated that it may contain cannabinoids, although until now researchers had never pinpointed the structure of these compounds.

After sequencing the plant’s genome and analyzing its chemical components, the authors of a new study were able to identify more than 40 cannabinoids in woolly umbrella leaves. By comparison, cannabis produces well over 100 cannabinoids.

However, since the cannabinoids derived from cannabis are found in the flowers of the plant, the commercial production of these compounds requires intensive cultivation practices that have a high economic and environmental cost. In contrast, the study authors describe woolly umbrella as “a perennial, fast-growing, commercially viable plant source for bioactive cannabinoids.”

And while H. umbraculigerum doesn’t produce THC or CBD — the two most famous cannabinoids found in cannabis — it does produce large amounts of CBG, a cannabinoid that has shown promise as a treatment for neurological disorders, colon cancer, and various other medical conditions.

How important the woolly umbrella could be for the world of research

According to the researchers, cannabinoid signaling is expected to “have therapeutic potential in nearly all human diseases.” For many patients, however, the psychoactive properties of THC are undesirable, which means that medically relevant cannabinoids must be isolated from cannabis extracts.

The fact that thewoolly umbrella does not produce THC it can therefore be a boon and could allow for easier access to CBG and other cannabinoids without having to worry about patients getting high.

“We have found an important new source of cannabinoids and developed tools for their sustained production, which can help explore their enormous therapeutic potential”

explained in a declaration L’author of the studyDr Paula Berman. After identifying the enzymes involved in creating these cannabinoids, researchers were able to modify brewer’s yeast to produce exactly the same compounds.

While six of the cannabinoids identified in the woolly umbrella are also present in cannabis, the rest are completely new.

“The next exciting step would be to determine the properties of the more than 30 new cannabinoids we have discovered, and then see what therapeutic uses they might have”

Berman said.

Curiously, scientists still don’t fully understand why plants produce cannabinoids, although there is some evidence to suggest they may help deter predators and may even act as a sort of natural sunscreen by protecting plants from ultraviolet rays.

“The fact that over the course of evolution two genetically unrelated plants independently evolved the ability to produce cannabinoids suggests that these compounds perform important ecological functions”

explained thestudy authorthe professor Asaph Aharoniwho later added:

“More research is needed to determine what these functions are.”

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!