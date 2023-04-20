Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey could be his brothers

Woody Harrelson confirms that he and Matthew McConaughey could be brothers and announces that they will soon take a DNA test to dispel any doubts.

“We want to do a DNA test, but it’s much more complicated for him,” said the actor. McConaughey, in fact, may discover that what he has considered all his life he is the father of him may not be such.

“He feels like he’s losing a father. But I explained to him: ‘No, you’re gaining a second father and a brother’” declared Woody Harrelson.

It all started when, a few years ago, the two were on vacation with their respective families in Greece. “We talked about how close we were and my mom comes up with ‘Woody, I met your dad.’ With a special pause after that ‘I met’. It was a heavy ‘I met'”, said the Oscar-winning actor for Dallas Buyers Club.

Since then, both have begun to investigate their respective family histories and discovered that Harrelson’s father, a professional killer sentenced to two life sentences, had dated McConaughey’s mother during the period in which she was facing a marital crisis that ended in divorce.

Receipts have even turned up for places in Texas where the clandestine couple allegedly met, fueling suspicions that the two True Detective actors are children of the same father.