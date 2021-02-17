American actress Mia Farrow, who is the ex-wife of Woody Allen, admitted that she is afraid of the director. This is reported by the publication People.

The actress was afraid of the filmmaker’s revenge after she starred in the documentary mini-series “Allen vs. Farrow”, in which Allen is accused of pedophilia. The new show will air on February 21 on HBO.

“A person who is not faithful will do anything. A person who can do anything is who should be feared, ”said Farrow. She added that after the premiere of the project, her former husband “will do anything to save himself from the chaos that he has caused.”

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow lived in an unofficial marriage from 1980 to 1992, they have a common son, Ronan Farrow. In 1997, the director married his adopted daughter Sun-Yi Previn.

Later, another adopted daughter of filmmaker Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual harassment. According to her, the director took her to the attic when she was seven years old and began to touch her genitals.