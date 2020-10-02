It is impossible to do a minimum of justice in a column to Woody Allen syndrome, by Edu Galán, since there are so many threads that he tends that anything he says will sound pale and too imperative for a book that is conjugated in the indicative and, many times, in the subjunctive. Galán does not come to add more noise to noise, but to read noise as a symptom, that is, to identify the causes and origins of noise.

The Woody Allen case is a contemporary tragedy against which many features of Western societies break like waves. That is why he calls it syndrome, because the reactions to the fall from grace of that god named Woody Allen portray many disturbing things: hysteria, infantilism, sentimentality without modesty and the spirit of justice in the style of the mob, as it generalized and dominated the public discourse, they endanger essential issues so that a complex and free democracy can continue to consider itself such.

I thought that all that moralistic reaction, based on the grossest hoaxes and misinformation, was an evil of tweeters that could be avoided by turning off the phone, but Galán has shown me that the Woody Allen syndrome already affects and infects parts of the public sphere from which you cannot escape so easily. It is in parliaments, in the presidencies of some countries, in the criteria for hiring and firing companies and, of course, in all the media. It seems that some spoiled children have the power to move, with their tearful offenses and their thirst for revenge (child cruelty has no measure), the baton that directs the orchestra.

I close the book with great sadness, convinced that the public debate has been replaced by a melodrama impervious to any argument, which leaves us talking alone in a corner, without interlocutors.