A filmmaker admired and marked as a hero by other artists may be a child molester. That is the thesis that handles Allen V. Farrow, a disturbing documentary that collects testimonies from the environment, the authorities, psychological and police reports, but also the story of Dylan, his adopted daughter, who at the age of 7 declared to the authorities that she was a victim of sexual abuse. Woody Allen rejected the content because he “does not seek the truth,” but the producers made him another invitation this week, now publicly. “We have his lectures, his testimony in court. You are welcome to do an interview. It is a permanent offer. We are confident that HBO would do a fifth episode, “said director Amy Ziering.

The series reviews the family life of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, in a decade that coincides with the partnership they made in the cinema with Husbands and Wives and Alice, among other films. Allen V. Farrow goes beyond the investigations and talks about the power relationship he could maintain in his marriage with Farrow’s adopted daughter, whom he met when he was 9 years old, Soon-Yi Previn. Allen is described as a relative who took advantage of his closeness with the minors and who manipulated them. Mia Farrow remembers the day she discovered that the filmmaker was in a relationship with her 20-year-old daughter, the subsequent scandal and the trial to ask for custody of her children. As well as “the PR machine” that reinforced Allen’s theory, that Farrow was only trying to “get revenge.”

But regardless of the media, and The documentary reviews the report of the specialists who interviewed Dylan and they slip irregularities . “I did my job, I believe the girl,” the fired social worker tells the cameras. Justice did not find Allen guilty, but neither did the opposite. The case was closed in 1993 after Connecticut prosecutor Frank S. Maco (interviewed for the documentary) said the girl could not take the stand. “When I asked him about ‘Papa Woody,’ he froze.”

Ronan Farrow, pulitzer winner and Dylan’s brother, says that Allen offered “incentives” to be on his side. “If I was willing to go against my sister and my mom, publicly, he would give me financial support.” There is also talk of the cancellation of Farrow’s career in the United States. The coincidental “turning point” was the 2014 Golden Globes. Ronan wrote on Twitter: “I missed the Woody Allen tribute. Did they put the part where a woman confirmed that he abused her when she was 7 years old, before or after Annie Hall? There are 4 chapters that invite you to draw conclusions.

Artists, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.