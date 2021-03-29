NFew Hollywood scandals have been carried out as publicly as the abuse allegations against Woody Allen. Just two weeks after the alleged assault on Dylan Farrow, the filmmaker appeared before the press in August 1992. Dylan Farrow was then seven years old and the adopted daughter of Allen and his former partner, Mia Farrow. The allegations of groping the girl in the attic of Farrow’s property in Bridgewater, Connecticut, were dismissed as “rumors and brutal falsehoods.” Actress Farrow accused Allen of manipulating “innocent children”. The Oscar winner provided the motif right away: “The only thing I did wrong was to fall in love with Ms. Farrow’s adult daughter.”

Whether the abuse allegations actually represented an act of revenge by Farrow, which Allen had left for her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, or whether the filmmaker is a criminal, has preoccupied Hollywood and America for almost 30 years. When Allen was about to be honored for his life’s work at the 2014 Golden Globes, Dylan Farrow and her supporters ran into a storm on social media, the movement #MeToo named the filmmaker’s name a few years later in the same breath as the now convicted former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein .

Now everyone speaks up. The streaming service “Paramount Plus” showed an interview with the eighty-five-year-old on Sunday in which he again denies the allegations. “Dylan was a good kid,” the filmmaker told CBS host Lee Cowan during the conversation taped last summer. “I don’t think she made it up. I don’t think she’s lying. I think she really thinks it happened. “



Mia Farrow had taken her daughter to a doctor in the attic shortly after the alleged encounter with Allen.

Image: AFP





Mia Farrow had taken her daughter to a doctor in the attic shortly after the alleged encounter with Allen. When the medic called the police, the New York Youth Welfare Office began investigating possible abuse. The district attorney’s office in neighboring Connecticut has also started an investigation, and the child abuse department at Yale-New Haven Hospital opened another investigation. The hospital’s final report appeared to invalidate allegations against Allen. Dylan Farrow has difficulty distinguishing between reality and fantasy. She was probably instrumentalized by her mother.

Documentation “Allen v. Farrow “

In the television interview with Cowan, Allen’s first long interview in almost 30 years, the filmmaker now goes one step further. As proof of his innocence, he cites the more than 23 years of marriage with Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, during which the couple adopted two girls. “I don’t think the youth welfare office entrusts two little girls to someone it thinks is a pedophile,” Allen said, appealing for sympathy.

The documentation “Allen v. Farrow ”. When the New Yorker sat down with Cowan last summer, filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick were working their way through police records, psychiatric reports, and affidavits of the Allen cause. A result of the research? The notes of a New York Child Welfare Officer who not only rated Dylan Farrow’s accounts as reliable in the summer of 1992, but also considered them sufficient to initiate further investigations.

The documentation “Allen v. Farrow ”to the celebrities of the director. Allen had helped New York, which had fallen into disrepute due to crime and drugs, to a better image with films such as “Radio Days”, “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “Husbands and Wives”. Not only the references to the generous looking away from the youth welfare office and the public prosecutor’s office are fueling the public debate. The timing of “Paramount Plus”, which the conversation with Allen now showed a few months after the recording and together with an interview with Dylan Farrow, offers new fuel. “When CBS picked up, it was supposed to be about Woody Allen’s career and memoir,” said Allen’s sister and spokeswoman Letty Aronson. “And not about this absurd controversy.”