“I would have really liked to be a European director, perhaps Swedish or Italian. I finally managed to have the opportunity to make my first film in a foreign language. It’s the fiftieth but I did it.” Woody Allen said this while presenting the Italian preview of his latest film ‘Coup de chance’ in the Quattro Fontane room in Rome, a film shot in French for the first time, after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

“At the end of the war – said the director – we had a great diffusion of European films in the United States. So I, who was more or less a teenager, had the opportunity to know and appreciate very much not only French cinema but also Italian. We all loved and appreciated it. I, personally, also loved Swedish and Japanese cinema very much. We were able to see Kurosawa’s films. They were all films and directors who had a huge influence on me and on us. It’s not that I particularly wanted to be a French artist but I would have really liked to be a European director, perhaps Swedish or Italian. I finally managed to have the opportunity to make my first film in a foreign language. It’s the fiftieth but I did it.”

The director, urged by the president of the Rome Film Festival Gian Luca Farinelli, also focused on the choice of the film’s leading actors, underlining that “there are people capable of judging and understanding, and I have the great fortune of being one of those When I choose actors for my films and hire them, I get out of their way, I take a step back. I let them act, I let them act. All the actors we worked with on this film spoke English, a language in which I gave them few direction directions. It’s as if I had directed a film in English”, he highlighted.

What is your relationship with luck? “I can say – Allen replied – that I have been lucky all my life because I come from a good family, I had two loving and caring parents, I have been and am in good health. I think that in a few months I will turn 88, not I’ve never been hospitalized. I’ve also been lucky in the things I’ve done. Of course, I’ve been good but up to a certain point. Being good isn’t enough. All in all, maybe it’s better to be lucky rather than good.”