Following the revelations made in the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, who collects testimonies and files on the complaint of sexual abuse filed against Woody Allen in the 1990s; CBS announced an interview with the award-winning filmmaker. The recording is considered the first dialogue he has offered to the press in decades.

Lee Cowan sat with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the release of his memoir for what would be Allen’s first significant television interview in nearly three decades. The interview, which occurred last summer during a live news cycle, is now being presented given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker, ”said CBS News in a statement released by Variety.

“The Paramount Plus exclusive offers the ability to explore Allen, his career and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

In a preview of the interview available on the Paramount platform, ABC maintains that the Manhattan director considers himself “perfectly innocent” of the case. “It is so absurd and yet the defamation has remained.” As part of the accusation of Dylan Farrow, the documentary indicates that the filmmaker sexually abused her when she was 7 years old and that they passed psychological tests that agreed that there was inappropriate behavior by Allen.

“At first glance, they had no logic,” Allen responds, and minimizes his relationship at that time with Mia farrow, despite the fact that they had a biological child and adopted Dylan. “I never lived with Mia, I never slept at Mia’s house in all the years that I dated her. We had a relationship, but it was never a marital relationship ”.

The HBO documentary also addresses the filmmaker’s relationship with Mia Farrow’s other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi. . Allen insists that their relationship was “very natural” and emphasizes that they formed a family. “They don’t allow someone they think is a pedophile to adopt two babies.”

However, the New Yorker admits that he doesn’t think Dylan is lying. “I don’t think she’s making it up, I don’t think she’s lying. I think she believes it. ” As is known, he defended himself for years accusing actress Mia Farrow of manipulating her daughter. The CBS special includes a 2018 conversation with Dylan and a report on controversial artists. Asked by Variety, Letty Aronson, Allen’s sister and spokesperson, responded that she found it “dishonest and scandalous. I hope people take this into account before trusting the program. “

