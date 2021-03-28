Woody Allen has reacted to the HBO documentary ‘Allen vs. Farrow ‘, which provides testimonies and alleged evidence to show that he abused his daughter Dylan on August 4, 1992, when the little girl was seven years old. The director has given his first major television interview in the last 30 years to the program ‘CBS Sunday Morning‘hosted by Lee Cowan. The previous one went to the space of the same chain ’60 minutes’ in 1992. However, the conversation was recorded since last July and was broadcast this Sunday by the Paramount Plus platform. Allen did not participate in the HBO series, which defends Mia Farrow’s thesis.

The director of ‘Manhattan’ denies that he abused his daughter and insists that her testimony was caused by Mia Farrow, angry after the break that ended the twelve-year relationship of the couple, who never married or lived Council. The discovery of erotic photos of Soon-Yi Previn, Farrow’s adopted daughter to whom Allen has been married since 1997, was the trigger for the accusation.

“It’s so absurd … And yet the slander has persisted and they still prefer to cling to it, not the notion that I abused Dylan, but the possibility that he may have abused,” Allen tells Cowan. “Nothing I did with Dylan in my life could be misinterpreted as that.” The director acknowledges that at first he did not do much to refute Mia Farrow’s accusations. Nor did he bother to explain the origin of his relationship with Soon-Yi, who was then 21 years old.

Woody Allen with Mia Farrow and little Dylan.

“At first glance, it didn’t make sense,” Allen explains of Dylan Farrow’s allegations. He also downplays his relationship with Mia Farrow: “I never lived with Mia, I never slept at her house in all the years I went out with her. We had a relationship, but it was never going to be a marital relationship.

Woody Allen acknowledges that his relationship with Soon-Yi “became known before we were ready to make it known”, referring to the explicit photos found by Farrow in the director’s house. Cowan reminds him that in his memoir ‘About nothing’ he is not apologetic about it. “The last thing in the world he wanted was to hurt anyone’s feelings,” confesses.

Starting an affair with your partner’s adopted daughter seems “natural” to the filmmaker. He didn’t stop me. There was never a time when it wasn’t the most natural thing in the world. “ He also offers as proof of his innocence that he and Soon-Yi were able to adopt two girls who are now adults. “They don’t give two girls to someone they think is a pedophile”, remarks. The filmmaker calls Dylan a “good girl” and insists that she has been convinced to believe that. I think she thinks so. I don’t think he’s making it up. She doesn’t lie. As for the actors who regret having worked under him, he describes them as “fools.” They mean well, but they are stupid. All they are doing is going after a perfectly innocent person and they are allowing this lie.