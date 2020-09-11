The US secret companies are blaming Mohammed Bin Salman for the homicide of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However President Donald Trump boasts of defending the Saudi Crown Prince.

UBased on the reporter Bob Woodward’s disclosure guide, S-President Donald Trump acknowledged that he had saved the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman from US investigations into the case of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I saved his ass,” Trump stated on Thursday from the portal “Business Insider” revealed excerpts.

Based on the guide, the president was referring to the perspective of the US Congress on the homicide case. Trump is quoted as saying that he has achieved that Congress “left the Crown Prince alone”. “I used to be capable of get them to cease.” Trump additionally identified that Bin Salman himself had denied involvement within the Khashoggi homicide: “He’ll at all times say that he didn’t.”

Based on media experiences, the US secret service CIA got here to the conclusion that the Crown Prince was in all probability behind the crime. The 59-year-old journalist was murdered in October 2018 within the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul by a 15-man squad, and his physique was dismembered. The case sparked a storm of worldwide indignation.

Woodward’s revelations put Trump beneath huge stress eight weeks earlier than the US presidential election. Excerpts revealed on Wednesday present that Trump intentionally left his compatriots in the dead of night in regards to the hazard of the corona pandemic and downplayed it. He justified this with the truth that he needed to keep away from “panic” within the nation. Within the polls, Trump is presently behind his opponent Joe Biden of the opposition Democrats.

Woodward’s guide “Rage” is due for launch on September fifteenth. It’s based mostly on 18 interviews that Trump gave the legendary journalist between December 2019 and July 2020 and which had been recorded along with his consent. Woodward and his “Washington Submit” colleague Carl Bernstein turned world well-known within the Seventies by their analysis into the Watergate wiretapping affair involving President Richard Nixon.