Even one lap on the driving range attracts thousands of people. Because Tiger Woods is golf. If he is missing, we talk about when he will come back, if he thinks he will come back, the whole world of the green gets excited. And this time the return is one of those who make noise: Tiger Woods will return to the field this week at the Masters, the most prestigious Major, the one who gives the winner a Green Jacket. He already has five in the Tiger wardrobe, but under the magnolias of the Augusta National the phenomenon is capable of finding extraordinary motivations. Such as to make him answer “I do” to the question about the possibility of winning the sixth jacket. See also Ahmed bin Saeed crowned the Dubai Desert Classic golf champion

After the accident – A year and a few weeks ago, Tiger crashed down a hill in Los Angeles in his SUV. He had saved his skin by a whisker and above all he had risked losing his right leg, almost detached from the car’s sheets.

Only a long rehabilitation and the tenacity of the 15 Major champion allowed him to return to golf. The first release in December, a few days before Christmas. A tournament with Charlie, the son who has already made his way. The two didn’t win, coming behind the anti-athlete John Daly with his “Little John”, but they put on a show. the same clothes, the same movements, the same way of cheering, the same pose when leaning on the iron. Impressive. Tiger’s more human side and a glimpse into the future.

“A great challenge” – And if a few months ago he said he did not know when he would be back on the circuit, warning that he will never again be able to play a complete calendar a little while ago he said: “At the moment I feel capable of playing and I also think I can win” . Colleagues who saw him practice recently also admitted they saw him in great shape and Woods confirms. “I can hit well, no doubts of my golfing chances. The hardest part at the moment is walking. And this isn’t really a walk to begin with. I hope my leg decides to cooperate for all 72. holes. It will be a good challenge, and it is a challenge that I am ready to face “. See also Golf | Professional golfer throws putter into water after failure - final round went without a racket

