Dream or reality? April Fool’s Day or Real Possibility? Seeing Tiger Woods at Augusta National is always a thrill. He was the king of that iconic course 5 times, the first in 1997, 25 years ago. A life. The latest, incredible, in 2019, after an exciting duel with our Francesco Molinari.

Tiger is enrolled, but the conditions of his leg, for which he risked amputation after a car accident on February 23, 2021. Woods, practically miraculous, may also want to say goodbye to the path that saw him make some of the its greatest feats. Or, he just wants to test his condition. Whatever the motivation Tiger, champion of 15 Majors and three lengths from Jack Nicklaus’ coveted record of 18, arrived on a private jet in Georgia and played 18 holes in the company of his son Charlie, ready to follow in his father’s footsteps, and by Justin Thomas of whom he is a great friend. See also TCR Europe | Seven events in the 2022 calendar, Monza confirmed

Woods and his 13-year-old son have already played a tournament together dedicated to Major champion fathers and sons in which they put on a show. Woods, among the 91 members who also include our Chicco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi, is certainly the most awaited. But it may have simply been an educational outing for little Charlie, the Tigrotto, who already has the fairway leveled out.

