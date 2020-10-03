D.he was alerted to the White House physician. For days the US President could not get up, could hardly speak and had to be taken to the toilet by nurses. Still weighed Cary T. Grayson, Military doctor and promoted rear admiral at the age of only 37. It’s just a cold caused by the cool and rainy weather. It was about maintaining Americans’ confidence in the president.

Internally, however, Grayson expressed himself very differently: His prominent patient could have been poisoned, he speculated. The media did not hear about this; A strict blackout was imposed on the head of state’s true health. For example, a Washington Post columnist wrote: “The country will worry about the president until he gets back to work. (…) The world hopes that his illness will be easy and brief. “

Cary T. Grayson, rear adrmiral and personal physician to several US presidents Source: Getty Images

Exactly 101.5 years later you are reminded of this episode. It was the beginning of April 1919 President Woodrow Wilsonwho contracted the “Spanish flu; today it is President Donald Trump who tested positive for traces of the virus. So far, the symptoms have been mild, say the military doctors responsible for the health of the US head of state.

But the similarities vanish if you take a closer look. The Spanish flu from 1918 to 1920 was a worldwide epidemic that, according to estimates, killed between one and five percent of the world’s population at the time, mostly strong young women and men between the ages of 20 and 40.

According to the also controversial information from the World Health Organization, Corona has so far cost the lives of a million people worldwide, i.e. a good eighth of a thousandth of the world’s population. Nor are younger people affected, but predominantly older people – the average age of corona deaths is everywhere close to or exactly the same as the long-term age at death.

But apart from such differences, it is exciting and instructive to see what a US president affected by a serious illness can mean for world politics. In the spring of 1919 Wilson was in Paris with his staff, more precisely: in Versailles at the gates of the French capital. The foreign policy and diplomatic elite of the greater part of the world had gathered here in order to establish a new peace order after the First World War.

The “Big Four” of the Versailles Conference in front of the venue, the Hotel Crillon: David Lloyd George (UK), Vittorio Orlando (I), Georges Clemenceau (F) and Woodrow Wilson (USA) (from left to right)…left) Source: Getty Images

Just at the beginning of April, the most important body, the Council of the “Big Four”, was concerned with the conditions that should be imposed on Germany, the loser of the war. The prime minister of France stood by themselves Georges Clemenceau and Britain’s premier David Lloyd George across from. Wilson’s vote depended on which of the two could prevail, because the fourth of the “Big Four”, Italy’s Prime Minister Vittorio Orlando, was actually only interested in the largest possible territorial booty from the remains of the fallen Habsburg Empire.

Since April 3, 1919, Wilson had been lying in his quarters, the magnificent Hôtel du Prince Murat in the 8th district. When he was on the morning of April 5 in the circle of the “Big Four” from the head of the US delegation Edward Mandell House represented (more precisely: had to be represented), Clemenceau said privately to his counterpart Lloyd George: “He (meant: Wilson, the editor) is worse today. Do you know his doctor? Couldn’t you go see him and bribe him? “

Lloyd George, who was the only one who passed this statement down, understood it to mean that Clemenceau wanted Wilson to stay away for as long as possible. The French would of course have been indignant if they had found out.

The Hotel du Prince Murat in Paris’ 8th district was Wilson’s quarters during the Versailles Conference Source: Wikimedia / Public Domain

After three days of severe flu, Wilson’s symptoms receded – typical of the H1N1 virus influenza, which was popularly known as “three-day fever”. Apparently the President had heard Clemenceau’s ugly remark.

In any case, he directed his doctor, his ship, the saloon steamer converted into a troop transport “George Washington”to hold ready in Brest: “I don’t mean to say that I will leave as soon as I get a ship, but I want the ship to be there.” A clear threat: if the French did not abandon their confrontation course, Woodrow would Wilson cancel the peace conference.

Mouth and nose protection in Paris in March 1919 Source: Getty Images

Clemenceau, a man with iron nerves, did not let himself be disturbed: “Wilson acts like a cook who leaves her suitcase packed in the hallway and threatens to leave the house every day,” he joked. A spokesman for the Paris Foreign Ministry rudely remarked that Wilson wanted to “go home to mother”.

But apart from the tough Clemenceau, who was already 77 years old, French diplomats were already worried. They advised the correspondents of the big papers to stop attacks on Wilson for the time being and to adopt a more conciliatory tone. Since censorship was still in force in post-war France, it was actually possible to enforce this.

On April 8, 1919, Woodrow Wilson was somewhat back on the dam. He confided in Grayson that he was still feeling shaky, but “mentally better”. He upheld the threat of the “George Washington” outwardly.

President Woodrow Wilson at his desk Source: Getty Images

However, the legendary head of the White House staff, Irwin “Ike” Hoover, in retrospect: “One thing is certain – after this illness Wilson was never like he was before.”The Great Influenza”Said the illness had“ physically weakened the president at the most important point in the negotiations ”.

Originally, the President wanted the Allies to spare Germany in order to promote the success of his favorite project, a League of Nations. Clemenceau, on the other hand, whose country had been badly devastated, wanted to enforce a hard victory peace. After Wilson recovered, he gave in to these demands, exhausted. The consequence of global political consequences was the unreasonable Versailles Treaty, too hard for a peace of reconciliation and too soft for permanent oppression.

