Whatagain in San Salvador the mayor Armando Azpeitia does not want to stop being a topic And now he is calling forums for the reopening of the Normal del Mexe where they even want to go to the National Palace, again with residents and teachers, to ask President López Obrador that complies with what was agreed in 2018 when he came to power; the Morenoist mayor is becoming the headache of the population that must govern because he is in everything except in the offices where he must provide the attention to citizens.

What speaking of the morenistas, it seems that they have learned the lesson That they were given at the beginning of the current Legislature where they practically danced them and left them powerless with everything and their qualified majority for the Governing Board. Now they say they won’t leave that they go back to chamaque for which they entered the reform so that the party that has more deputies remains with the political coordination of Congress for three years, something that was already common in the PRI years and that apparently would they like to retake to Morena’s.

What this Tuesday starts the application of the second dose of the anticovid vaccine in Pachuca for the 50 to 59-year-old sector, which, although already out of date, is necessary for all those who got the first one. Those who are already desperate are those aged 40 to 49 who have been registered for almost 15 days and there is no news that the doses will reach the capital and the metropolitan area. By the way, yesterday the registry was opened for those over 30 who immediately began with the filling of the form to be taken into account.

What despite the health security measures In Pueblos Mágicos, many tenants reported that tourists who were not wearing face masks or who did not want to obey the guidelines in restaurants and bars were observed over the weekend, which is why they are insisting on the dissemination campaign of the rules that must be respected so that the main attraction sites do not close their doors to the public again. In particular, Real del Monte looked crowded and they say there is no control over the entry and exit of walkers.

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...