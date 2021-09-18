That Who they are very nervous are the former councilors emanating from the PVEM, now activists of the tricolor of the municipalities of Nopala (David Padilla), Chapantongo (Sotero Santiago) and Alfajayucan (Toribio Ram? rez) to whom the inhabitants demand that they return to clear your public accounts which add up to millionaire figures, from the local Congress the Green deputies enlist a clear and expeditious review of each municipality, which with these last mayors presented a setback in its management and a clear but personal enrichment.

That the presiding magistrate of the Judicial Power of the State of Hidalgo, Yanet Herrera, did he attend? to Tula to deliver pantries and other types of support to court personnel in the region that resulted? injured after flood of days gone by. According to the representative of the Judiciary, the evaluation of the damages is still being carried out in the courts of the region, where it was carried out. a tour of those most affected and it was confirmed the cleaning tasks that are carried out, as well? such as the rescue of damaged files, in order to resume activities as soon as possible.

That Hidalgo returned? to the sem? yellow covid forum According to the federal government, however, the authorities reported that they will not ignore sanitary measures, especially in areas such as Tula, where diseases have been combined with coronavirus theme. The Subdirectorate of Epidemiology of the Secretariat of Health of Hidalgo reported that there are registered people with affectations due to dermatosis and mycosis and 30 cases of acute diarrheal infections in the region, as a result of floods with sewage, so that the alert continues.

That during the Mixquiahuala reportby Jos? Ram? N Amieva, those who made the rude policy were Irma Olvera de Morena, from Verde, Mario Cruz, and? Angel Serrano from PESH, as well? like the independent Rosalva Herberth, as they are the opposition block to the mayor who did not enter? in confrontation and recognized the value of each member of the administration. It seems they will have to reach agreements in Mixquiahuala, being one of the most important headwaters of the Mezquital.

