Ciudad Juárez— A fire mobilized security forces during the first minutes of today in the southeast of the city, reported operational personnel from the Secretariat of Public Security.

Police and firefighters intervened at 00:26 hours at some wooden stalls selling car parts and window tinting, located in the Rincones de Salvárcar neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived at the extension of De las Torres Avenue and 40 Ejidatarios Street to put out the fire that destroyed two wooden stands, where paper and various objects for sale were burned, but no one was injured.

The work was completed at around 4:00 a.m., proving that it could have been a fire caused by a bad installation, since they detected that they were illegally taking electricity, according to Fire Lieutenant Nájera.