In the Karsunsky district of the Ulyanovsk region, a wooden residential building burned down. On Thursday, July 28, reports ulpravda.ru with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fire occurred the day before, on July 27, in the village of Lugovoi at 00.35 on Lugovoi Street. The first fire departments arrived 9 minutes later. At 00.55 the fire was eliminated.

“Seven personnel and two special vehicles took part in extinguishing the fire. The roof of the house on an area of ​​32 square meters and a wooden annex were destroyed by fire,” the ministry said.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was careless handling of fire while smoking.

