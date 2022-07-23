Expert Yurlova said that in Russia wooden houses have fallen in price almost to cost

Wooden houses in Russia have fallen in price almost to the cost price against the backdrop of limited exports of lumber to Europe. This was announced by the co-chairman of the board of the Association of Wooden Housing Yulia Yurlova, reports TASS.

As the expert explained, the prices for wooden houses depend on the export of lumber and domestic purchasing power. Thus, since the beginning of the year, the cost of this type of housing has decreased by an average of 10-15 percent, returning to the level of April-May last year. In June, the cost of a wooden house ranged from 50 to 70 thousand rubles per square meter.

At the same time, experts do not see any prerequisites for further price reductions. According to Yurlova, the price of a board of 13-17 thousand rubles per cubic meter has reached the conditional bottom. “Suppliers will not sell below cost,” she explained.