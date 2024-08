Ciudad Juarez.- A wooden house was reduced to ashes this afternoon when it caught fire in the western part of the city.

The accident occurred on Indio Acacitl Street and Manuel Holguín Street in the Granjas Unidas neighborhood.

The house, made of wood and sheet metal, was completely destroyed; no injuries were reported.

It is not yet known what started the fire, and a firefighters’ expert report will determine this.