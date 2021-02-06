Crawler excavators from Liebherr

This metal construction kit (from 49.90 euros) by tronico.de has it all: 1,025 parts, detailed step-by-step assembly instructions, tools and Liebherr stickers to embellish. The result is an original Liebherr crawler excavator on a scale of 1:25. With a bucket that moves, a fully functional crane arm and a cab that can be rotated 360 degrees. The detailed excavator is screwed and locked with nuts, the high-quality metal makes a great impression.

However, technical understanding and patience are required during assembly: the manufacturer states that the assembly time is around nine hours. But if you invest, you will have a showpiece from the metal construction kit range from the manufacturer Tronico at home. We recommend assembling the excavator from the age of 14.

3-D marble run made of wood

The “all-in-one” wooden marble run (from 49.90 euros) from Rokr is an ideal pastime for the whole family on long winter evenings. A track with numerous refinements is created from 238 laser-cut wooden parts: It has a mechanical elevator, many spiral slopes, long descents and ten marbles.

The kit is delivered in pre-cut wooden panels. Although some parts appear filigree, the built-up track impresses with its robust mechanics. Neither glue nor screws are required for assembly. The parts, some of which are very small, are plugged into each other with a perfect fit and ultimately work fine.

However, building the railway is not for the impatient and small children. You should definitely plan several evenings and, if possible, have suitable pliers ready for holding and gripping some parts. More information about this and other kits is available at magicholz.de.