Da is the picture of Saint Christopher with a walking staff in his hand and the Christ child on his back, in the glass case. And beside it the negative from which it was made, a piece of soft hardwood with broad notched surfaces and deeply incised lines, dark with color and age. If you walk through the woodcut exhibition in the Berlin Kupferstichkabinett, in which selected printing blocks and sheets are shown next to each other, the fine art concept of the work trained in the painting begins to falter.

Because the work, the made, is clearly the worked wood. But the whole expression, the idea, is in the picture, its imprint. This double face is even more evident in colored woodcuts. From a distance, John Baptist Jackson’s “Italian Landscape” from 1744 looks like a piece of painting, only when you get closer do you notice the sharp outlines of the trees and grass. In order to be able to transfer nine different colors from the wood to the paper, Jackson developed a special press. The composition does not come from him, of course, but from the baroque painter Marco Ricci. The artistic design of the Italian and the technical mastery of the Briton form a unique combination in the finished print.



A woodcut classic: Albrecht Dürer’s “Rhinoceros” in a version by Willem Janssen, around 1620

:



Image: State Museums in Berlin, Print Room



The history of the modern woodcut begins with the emergence of the European paper economy. Paper had been manufactured in China and the Arab world for centuries before this, but it was not until late medieval Europe that mass production began. The old technique of woodblock printing took hold of the new material as soon as it became available in sufficient quantities. Even books were printed from wooden stencils in the fifteenth century, before Gutenberg’s lead type superseded every other process. At the same time they experimented with color and contrast effects. A Madonna on the crescent moon from 1460 is colored with a fine brush in red and green tones, a Maria in Glory from 1501 is illuminated in white line cut so that the flames around her body seem to illuminate her dark face.

The show in the Kupferstichkabinett opens a series of exhibitions that, along with the aesthetic richness of various genres, seeks to explore their technical and historical conditions at the same time. In the case of the woodcut, it also becomes a lesson in artistic economy. Albrecht Dürer’s wife Agnes had a stall at the Nuremberg weekly market and regularly drove to the fairs in Frankfurt and Leipzig to sell her husband’s woodcuts to the public; the virtuosity in handling the goat’s foot, burin and round graver when drawing landscapes and figures was directly reflected in the purchase price.



Ancient hero with a club: Christoffel Jäger after Peter Paul Rubens, “Hercules kills envy”, around 1630

:



Image: State Museums in Berlin, Print Room



Dürer’s student, Hans Springinklee, went a step further in using the new profit-making process. As his printing plates for a female saint from 1520 show, he was able to turn the martyr Ursula with a bundle of arrows into Saint Dorothea, Catherine, Barbara or Margaretha in no time at all by simply exchanging the relevant attributes. The rise of the woodcut is inseparable from the early industrial history of Europe: it created the pictorial and educational worlds in which the commercial bourgeoisie celebrated their newly won prosperity.





