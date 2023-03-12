A survey by Embrapa Florestas points out that the production of materials contributed to removing 50.7 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere

An unprecedented study by Embrapa Florestas began to measure carbon accumulation data in PFM (Forest Wood Products), such as: sawn wood, wood panels and paper, cardboard and waste discarded from these materials. The 1st survey was carried out in 2020, using the year 2016 as a reference. Accounted for 50.7 million tons of CO two equivalent in the country.

The number obtained, despite still being considered small when compared to other countries, represents 3.5% of total GHG emissions (greenhouse gases), and is deducted from the final gross emissions account, which can be increasingly more strategic for Brazil.

Data were included in the National Inventory of GHG submitted to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change.

The report, published every 5 years, presents an overview of the implementation in the country of the so-called Climate Convention and has as one of its main components the review and update of the National Inventory of Anthropogenic Emissions and Removals of GHG not controlled by the Montreal Protocol.

According to Embrapa Florestas researcher Luiz Marcelo Rossi, responsible for coordinating the report on PFM removal, the 2006 IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) methodology established reference parameters for the study.

“Wood is composed of carbon at around 50%, so all PMF, such as a piece of furniture, a book, a board contains carbon that was removed from the atmosphere by the trees. In this way, carbon remains stored in the product until decomposition begins and consequent emission of CO two after use. Thus, the production and use of PMF is a way to increase CO removal. two of the atmosphere contributing to the reduction of the effects of climate change”says Rossi.

The contribution of forest products to CO removal two represents about 13% of gross emissions from the Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry sector.

ACCOUNTED PRODUCTS

Raw timber production data are obtained from the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency) statistical database and used in the calculations of the carbon of forest products. The database has information since 1961, with periodic updates.

“To calculate the carbon estimates, annual wood production and losses are considered, in addition to the disposal of products in use and the rate of wood decomposition, which emits CO2. two into the atmosphere, thus obtaining the carbon balance of these products each year” declares the researcher.

For the final estimate of the carbon stock of wood forest products, the production of logs intended for various industrial processes, except wood and charcoal, is considered, since, according to the IPCC methodology, these categories generate immediate carbon emissions.

“The round wood produced by the plantations is transformed into three main types of industrial products: production of paper and cardboard, panels, sheets and laminates, and sawn wood.”says Rossi.

The products are accounted for up to this processing stage, although the wood goes through other transformation processes, such as, for example, panels that become furniture, paper for making books and sawn wood for building houses.

LOSSES AND CALCULATIONS

After being harvested, the logs generate residues, which are discarded and, therefore, not considered in the stored carbon account, such as branches, tips, roots and bark, in addition to losses in the industrial processing of wood.

For the calculation of carbon in products, according to the IPCC methodology, the half-life of each product is considered, being 2 years for paper and cardboard products and 30 years for solid wood (sawn) and wood panels.

The half-life measure means that at the end of that time, the product will have only half the carbon it had at the time of manufacture or removal from the forest. For each year that elapses of these products, the natural loss of carbon emitted by decomposition is also accounted for. And all these products are added to the bill, the new ones, the existing ones and the discarded ones, which are decomposing in landfills and dumps, or which are reused/recycled.

According to the IPPC methodological guide, estimates of carbon in forest products can be made using 3 different approaches (change in stock, atmospheric flow and production), and it is up to each country to decide which is the most appropriate to prepare its emissions inventory.

This is because each one of them is influenced by the characteristics of production, consumption, export and import of forest products in each country. The approach used by Brazil to estimate the contribution of forest timber products is that of atmospheric flow, which favors large countries that produce and export timber products.

With information from Embrapa Agency