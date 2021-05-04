ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Markus Söders CSU wants to ignite the election campaign turbo. Söder sees the coalition partner staggering in a dangerous way – he warns and taunts.

Munich – As CSU boss, Markus Söder switched to election campaign mode on Monday: One of the victims was CDU counterpart Armin Laschet, another should apparently be the Greens in view of the tightly green course. But also in the orbit of the Prime Minister Markus Söder suffered collateral damage: The coalition partner Free Voters once again had to listen to a broadside.

Söder and the Free Voters: Coalition Zoff in Bavaria? “I’m in a good mood …”

In addition to a climate plan, Söder had put concrete opening steps in the corona crisis on the agenda on Monday morning in the CSU board. There wasn’t much that was new – nevertheless, or perhaps because of this, a not entirely uncritical question came up from the ranks of journalists present at the end of the press conference: “How is the mood in the coalition?” The Free Voters and in particular Vice-Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger are pressing on for months on relief for the economy.

Söder collected himself briefly. “I’m in a good mood,” he explained, and let a few seconds pass. “… and stays that way,” he added. Then the taunts started in a familiar, friendly, conversational tone.

Aiwanger collects Söder-Stichelei: “But every day they comment on wood prices …”

Looking at Aiwanger, Söder handed out a poisoned compliment. “I am one of his biggest supporters outside of his party, probably even in his party,” he said. And added: “But to express oneself every day about wood prices for which one is not even responsible, or where one has even agreed …” Everyone should now “maintain their own credibility standards”.

Söder also seemed to attest that the free voters were in an acute campaign mode. And, strikingly, feared further uncertainty. “According to the last Bundestag poll, the free voters had three percent. I’m worried about the stability of the coalition. ”He advises everyone to“ be sensible ”.

Corona measures in Bavaria: Söder advises free voters to exercise restraint

With the reference to the wood prices, Söder referred to a statement by Aiwangers from the weekend. The Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs had publicly called on the federal government to withdraw the limitation on spruce felling. In fact, Bavaria, among others, only put the issue on the agenda in the Federal Council.

In the big corona debates of May, it was more of a marginal topic. But Söder also reprimanded the coalition partner in terms of the pandemic. The free voters would not block the lowering of the incidence limit value for school openings proposed by the CSU, “they certainly do not do that,” he said. And the Bavarian head of government also wanted to preventively dampen the call for further corona easing: “We have now seen this again and again: Always talking about openings, but without having a concept behind how it works, that is not successful in the end,” judged he.

At the end of the statement, Söder again swore the good cooperation: “Compared to Berlin”, he said – Health Minister Klaus Holetschek had only blamed the failure of nursing reforms of the “constellation in Berlin” at the lecture – “our coalition is a refuge of deep harmony” . At first it remained open whether Aiwanger’s Free Voters see it the same way. (fn)