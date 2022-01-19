Stove owners who need stock will face a challenge this month. Firewood is completely sold out in many places and prices are skyrocketing in the scarce places where it is still for sale.











The enormous shortage of firewood has several causes. According to Joey van Wettum, owner of Firewood Giant, the corona crisis is one of the largest. “Since the first lockdown, we have seen a huge increase in the demand for (fire) wood. People spend more time at home and turn on the stove earlier. We are always growing, but since March 2020 it has really been a madhouse. Our turnover has doubled.”

Of course, rising gas prices have also boosted sales. “We actually experienced two peaks, which coincided exactly with the news about rising gas prices,” says Van Wettum.

Christian den Doelder, owner of Den Doelder Pallets has also had a wood crisis himself. “It was huge. Corona created a total mismatch between supply and demand, also because sawmills scaled down before the sales peak, in preparation for a crisis.” In addition, the share of China and America as entrants in the European timber market has grown strongly. “China is building a huge number of cities at the moment, which requires a lot of wood. This is reflected in the costs. In a limited number of months, the price that suppliers used to ask has gone over three times.” See also “Health” unifies health data in “My Care”

Environmental pollution wood burning under fire

Meanwhile, criticism of the environmentally polluting aspects of wood burning is growing. No less than 23 percent of the particulate matter in the Netherlands comes from stoves and fireplaces. There are approximately one million wood burning installations in the Netherlands. One in ten households has a wood-burning stove or fireplace. When wood is burned, a mixture of substances is released that can be harmful to health, including particulate matter. The stove is the largest source of particulate matter in the Netherlands. Action group Houtrook Vrij Foundation argues for stricter regulations from the national government to reduce the number of stoves.

The consequences of wood burning are mainly on the map for municipalities. Last year, governments Clean Air Agree closed, intended to improve air quality, but stricter regulations were not forthcoming. The cabinet especially wants more information and has stopped the subsidy for pellet stoves. Since this year, a stricter European directive applies to stoves that are purchased in the Netherlands. These EcoDesign stoves are designed in such a way that considerably less particulate matter is emitted. See also The Ministry of the Interior warns of the danger of heating with coal and wood inside homes

Wood not yet finished

In Europe, felled forests are replanted and firewood is seen as a residual product. It is therefore not expected that there will be too little wood in the long term. “Although the scarcity is now great and the demand is huge, I don’t think the wood will run out. A predominantly high demand or too much supply is more common in the timber market, says den Doelder. “It is a recognizable yo-yo effect, although it used to be about 3 or 5 percent, in 2020 it was an unprecedented 150 percent.”

At Van Wettums Openhaardhoutgigant, they are preparing for continued growth. “We have been working on expanding the supplier network in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia for some time now.”



