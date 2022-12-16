Whether you’re learning the ropes or have mastered the art of running a profitable WooCommerce store, change is the only constant! You can’t stick to your old, outdated ways of executing those highly profitable sales.

So to help you better, we’ve developed some practical tips to help you stay at the top of your eCommerce game. Continue reading as we explore some great tips to keep your business seamlessly competitive.

Useful Tips To Help You Make The Most Of Your eCommerce Business

#1 Keep Your Best-Selling Items At Front

Being an eCommerce store owner, you have an idea of your top-selling products. Your best sellers are like your strong selling point that you can amplify to increase sales.

However, only a few stores use it to increase their sales. Instead, they’re busy shuffling between combinations to get a high-selling product. But this is where we suggest you try a different approach. Basically, you need to ensure that every person who visits your website knows your best-selling items to enhance their visibility.

You could post these products on your homepage. This way, your top sellers will be visible to everyone who enters your business. Additionally, you could invest in this section of your homepage to make it look more aesthetically appealing for first-time visitors, increasing the chances of conversions.

Tip: Don’t over-design your home page, as it might lead to a complex surfing experience.

#2 Use Cross-Selling Techniques

Cross-selling is a budding need in today’s eCommerce industry. Selling a product that goes along with or complements another is known as cross-selling. But why is this selling procedure a necessity? Well, it’s simple. Upselling gives your customers an idea of other products they could club with their purchase and increases your chances of upselling.

If you have previously sold one thing to your consumer, why not propose a complimentary item to go with it?

For instance, if you sell TV units, you may also offer DTH connections or cable extenders. Additionally, you may modify your store’s interface to propose complementary goods to clients to increase cross-selling automatically. Cross-selling is a tried-and-true strategy for increasing product sales and revenue with no additional work.

Tip: Form a combination of most-selling products across different categories when up-selling.

#3 Don’t Overlook Your Website Security

Your website’s security has to be your priority. When planning to grow your eCommerce business long-term, you cannot deliver an unsafe shopping experience to your users. Keeping the same in mind, every WooCommerce merchant must follow several security procedures to ensure the complete protection of their customers.

However, there’s no harm in adding another layer of security to your website. So at the time of development, ensure that you always choose a secure password with at least ten characters, including figures, letters, numbers, and symbols.

Additionally, every retailer must use 2-factor authentication to provide additional protection to their web store. What’s more? You must install an SSL certificate on your website. Following this, also enable “Secure Checkout” in your account’s ‘Advanced Settings’ to ensure the complete security of your visitors.

Tip: Keep upgrading your website security by installing new WooCommerce plugins.

#4 Don’t Just Limit Your Shop To One Payment Method

Being an eCommerce store owner, your primary aim is to streamline your customers’ shopping experience and make it as effortless as possible. This holds, especially regarding the payment section of your store.

Many businesses choose to provide a small selection of payment choices because they tend to undervalue the significance of having a wide selection. As a result, they lose a lot of clients because customers love indulging in new and updated payment methods.

Therefore, being a retailer, one of your most significant tasks is increasing the number of accepted payment methods. For instance, businesses may visit Coingate and download their payment plugin for accepting numerous cryptocurrencies at no additional transaction fee.

Tip: Keep your checkout procedure as minimal as possible. Customers change their minds when moving their products via multiple checkout steps.

#5 Don’t Complicate Your Store Design

Simple is the new normal, and we can’t emphasize it enough. Besides, although many eCommerce store owners attempt to follow it, some businesses continue to use website designs that lack minimalism and take time to load.

To put it another way, retailers usually select designs with many components in the hopes that the store would seem more attractive. However, that’s not accurate. Having many elements on your website only diverts clients’ attention while decreasing their interest in purchasing from such a website.

As per the core basics of SEO, a website that takes more time to load is likely to be abandoned. Stats suggest that a website’s chances of conversion drop by 4.42% every time it takes an additional second to load.

Tip: Segregate your website into different parts, namely: product tags, product qualities, and product categories, to add to the minimalistic experience.

Now You Know

This brings us to the end of our blog on how you could innovate your eCommerce model over the WooCommerce platform. Remember, you must rely on more than just the platform for all your requirements. When it comes to your eCommerce business, manual efforts are the key to your success. All the best!