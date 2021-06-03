Despite the doom and gloom announcements made by the Junta, most of Costa Tropical and La Alpujarra Granadina have dropped to Level Two, according to the BOJA published yesterday afternoon.

Metropolitan Granada, the city and western Granada remain on Level Three, which includes the Lecrín Valley – sorry, troops! You can read for yourselves by following this BOJA link to see what level your town is on.

Municipalities that are now on Level Two are:



Albondón

Albuñol

Almegíjar

Almunecar

Alpujarra de la Sierra

Berchules

Bubion

Cadiar

Canar

Capileira

Carataunas

Cástaras

Guájares

Gualchos (Castell de Ferro)

Ítrabus

Jete

Juviles

Lanjarón

Lentegí

Lobras

Lújar

Molvízar

Motril

Murtas

Nevada

Orgiva

Otivar

Pampaneira

Polopos

Portugos

Rubite

Salobrena

Sorvilán

Taha

Torrenueva Costa

Torvizcon

Trevelez

Ugíjar

Velez de Benaudalla.

These towns and villages above joined those in north-west Granada, which already enjoy a Level-Two status.

So, what does this new level on which we find ourselves actually translate into? Well, more people to a table in inside dining areas, amongst other things, but here is a more complete list:

Churches: 60% with 1.5m spacing.

Celebrations: 75% but with a top of 200 persons in interiors, with six to a table. Open air events, 100% of maximum occupation with a top of 400 persons and with eight persons to a table. Drinking at the bar allowed, live music but no dancing with the event winding up by 02.00h.

Bar / Restaurants etc: 75% occupation inside with six to a table and 100% occupation open-air terraces with eight to a table. Serving at bar permitted with a 1.5m separation. Closing time, 23.59h.

Attractions / Events: 60% for those with seating. If there is no seating, 50% of the maximum capacity with 1.5m separation or 30% if distance is between individuals is less.

Verbenas & Pilgrimages: not recommended.

Cinemas, Theaters and Circuses: 75% occupation with one empty seat between each person. Groups, maximum of six.

Bullfighting: 50% of maximum occupation capacity with one empty seat between each person. Groups, maximum of six.

Tourism: 75% in open-air, common areas and 50% in the inside of hotels. Groups, maximum of 20 persons including tourist guide. Max of 30 persons if they are countryside excursions.

Academies: 85% of maximum capacity with a top of 25 students per classroom.

Sports: 65% of maximum capacity and up to 15 person inside and 75% in open-air sporting events with a top of 20 persons. Competitions with spectators, 50% of the maximum capacity with a top of 1,000 people in interiors and 2,000 open air.

Shops: 75% of the maximum capacity with 1.5m spacing between customers.

Street markets: 100% of maximum capacity.

Public transport (buses, trains, etc) 100% of seating capacity and 75% for standing passengers.

Child Leisure Activities: 40% of inside capacity and 50% of exterior capacity, with groups up to 15 children. It is recommended that school bubbles are maintained.

