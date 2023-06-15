Deputy Delimkhanov denied reports of a wound in the NVO zone and said that everything was fine with him

An associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov denied reports of a wound in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) and stated in his Telegram-channel that everything is fine with him.

The parliamentarian stressed that the enemy “will not wait” for something to happen to him, and noted that the main thing for propaganda is to attract attention, no matter what way.

We have all been able to see how false the Ukronazi propaganda is. They absolutely do not respect and do not consider their audience, brazenly spreading fakes Adam Delimkhanov State Duma deputy

Delimkhanov also expressed his gratitude to everyone who worried and worried about him after reports of the injury.

How it all started

On June 14, the Zvezda TV channel reported that State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov was wounded in the NVO zone in Ukraine, but survived.

Later media refuted this data. “This information was reported to Zvezda by Duma journalist Madina Shavlokhova. There was no official confirmation from any party at the time of publication of the news (11:43 Moscow time),” the statement said.

After there were reports that the parliamentarian was injured, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he could not get in touch with him, and also turned to Ukrainian intelligence with a request to provide information.

Later, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that he was able to contact Adam Delimkhanov. In his address to the deputies, the speaker assured that the Chechen deputy was in good health.

Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, also said that the deputy is “more alive than all the living” and is in Chechnya.

The head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, Vasily Piskarev, called the news about Delimkhanov’s injury a fake.

Kadyrov posted a video with Delimkhanov

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Telegramchannel published a video with State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov and said that he was alive and well and not even injured.

The politician also thanked everyone who was worried about the parliamentarian and expressed surprise that the Ukrainian media continue to publish fake information that Delimkhanov was liquidated in the NVO zone.

And I responsibly declare that Hero of Russia Adam Sultanovich returned from the other world very quickly, having personally made sure that only Ukrofascists were waiting there. This explains why I was temporarily unable to contact him. Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Kadyrov said that the previously published joint photo was taken during a meeting with Delimkhanov, Chairman of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov and the republic’s Minister for National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev. He clarified that the issues of the promotion of Akhmat units during the special operation were discussed in detail.

According to Kadyrov, the fighters are actively advancing in the Maryinsky direction and are demonstrating success in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Comprehensive measures are also being taken to protect border areas in the Belgorod Region.