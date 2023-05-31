Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been officially announced for pcwhich can only please us but at the same time highlights the limits of perhaps a little exaggerated marketing at the time of the launch on PS5, given that apparently the game it won’t require an SSD like the one in PS5 to work.

Let me be clear, i system requirements of the Insomniac Games title have not yet been published, but to date there are very few products that require the use of an SSD; and if even this Sony exclusive was among the first to do so, let’s imagine any solid state drive will do and not necessarily a PCI Express 4.0 device as fast as the one in PlayStation 5.

In this regard, let’s refresh our memory for a moment: since the announcement of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart there has been talk of how the title was enhanced by the PS5 SSD, according to the developers the only technology capable of supporting the mechanics portals, which as you know in the game allow you to instantly move from one scenario to anotherwithout waiting times.

In the video found above, creative director Marcus Smith even goes so far as to say that “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a game that uses dimensions and dimensional rifts, and what it wouldn’t have been possible without the PlayStation 5’s solid state drive.”

Of course, it certainly seems naive to imagine that the title can run on a PC also using a mechanical hard disk, with one data transfer rate hundreds of times slower than the slowest of solid state drives, but at the same time we highly doubt a PCIe 4.0 or higher device will be required.

Which inevitably ends up revealing the “trick” of one promotional communication who argued that the PS5 ultra-fast SSD was the key to the next-gen, supported by numerous statements from developers and insiders who sanctified the use of this technology and in particular the specifications of the disc chosen by Sony.

Ultimately, the truth lies somewhere in between: the use of solid-state drives has certainly contributed to accomplishing this substantial steps forward both to PS5 and to Xbox Series X|S compared to the previous generation of consoles, making a game like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart possible, which was also received with fantastic votes by the international press.

However it is clear and evident that on certain issues we have gone a little further, magnifying technical differences between the Sony and Microsoft platforms which to date, in concrete terms, have not produced visible results. By the way, did anyone feel those two extra TFLOPS by any chance? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.