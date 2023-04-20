Not everything in life turns out exactly as you might have hoped. If you buy a sports car with the idea of ​​being more popular with the opposite sex, it turns out that you mainly get attention from first graders in Laren with a slightly too expensive camera. The proposed BPM measure could also have the exact opposite effect.

Earlier this year, a report by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed that the Netherlands has the oldest car fleet in Western Europe. The average age of a car here is 11.2 years. In Belgium, for example, this is 9.2 years, in France 10.3 years and in Germany 9.8 years. If the BPM were to double in 2025, this could mean that the fleet will only get older.

It is now often smarter to buy a young occasion instead of a new car, because you already pay more than 16,000 euros for a Dacia or the smallest Kia. And that will only get worse if these cars soon cost at least 20,000 euros. You can imagine that people prefer to drive on with their current car for a while or look across the border for a second-hand car.

The RAI Association agrees

The RAI Association also agrees: ‘Increasing the BPM has the following negative effects on CO2 emissions: The current car with a fuel engine is driven longer, so that the fleet is not rejuvenated and more used cars are used. imported cars with a fuel engine that are more polluting.’

Also less efficient occasions

And that effect will be noticeable in the following years. Because if fewer new cars are sold, the average age of the second-hand supply will also increase. And the young and efficient models that the government wants us to buy will also continue to be priced second-hand. The rejuvenation and greening of the Dutch vehicle fleet will then be counteracted.

Incidentally, you can also argue that it is very sustainable to use old things for longer. A Japanese study showed a while ago that in some cases it is better to drive a slightly less fuel-efficient car for longer than to buy a new one. The production of new vehicles also releases a lot of CO2.

Will people not drive electric?

Electric cars are getting cheaper and cheaper. The first EVs should appear in 2025, costing 25,000 euros. For example, the Volkswagen ID.2all and the Renault 5. Add a subsidy of 2,950 euros and you’re at 22,000 euros. For those who have budgeted 20,000 euros for a new petrol car, this can be very attractive.

It must be said that the BPM exemption for electric cars will apply until 2024. If the Tax and Customs Administration also starts levying additional taxes on EVs in 2025, they will become more expensive again. Something to keep in mind for people who know more about these things than we do. Or people with more sense at all.