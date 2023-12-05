The excitement grows for the premiere of ‘Wonka’, a film that promises to delight fans of the adaptations of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’. With Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this prequel to the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder offers a new look at an iconic character, as it will focus on Willy Wonka’s early days as a chocolatier and the path he had to go through to become the best of the world.

When is ‘Wonka’ released?

‘Wonka’ will be released in theaters on December 7, 2023, one day earlier than in the United States. This date marks an exciting moment for fans of the franchise and film lovers in general.

What is the movie ‘Wonka’ about?

Directed by Paul King, ‘Wonka’ delves into the origins of the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka. The plot takes us through the journey of a young Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet, showing his evolution to become the renowned inventor, magician and chocolatier. The film promises to be a heady mix of magic, music and emotion, presenting a youthful Willy full of creativity and determination.

How long is ‘Wonka’?

With a duration of 112 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 52 minutes, ‘Wonka’ presents itself as a compact and rich cinematic experience. The moments and scenes promise to be loaded with music and magic, keeping the audience captivated from beginning to end.

Hugh Grant will play an Oompa-Loompa in ‘Wonka’, a new film about the iconic character. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is the cast of ‘Wonka’?

Besides the star Timothée Chalametthe cast includes Hugh grant, playing an Oompa-Loompa, and other notable actors such as Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, among others. The performances have been praised by critics, with Chalamet being singled out for his talent and Grant for his unique and adorable portrayal of the Oompa-Loompa.

The first reactions of critics are extremely positive, describing ‘Wonka’ as a family classic ideal for the Christmas season. With a stellar cast and praised direction, ‘Wonka’ is shaping up to be a must-see film for fans of this beloved story and new viewers alike. So, mark your calendar for December 7th and get ready for an adventure full of magic and cuteness!

