The casting of Chalamet as Wonka led many to believe that the film would go a more serious route. However, this first advance lets us see that it will maintain the magic and fantasy of Roald Dahl’s children’s novel. As well as a bit of the eccentricity of previous adaptations.

Apparently we will be facing a story of a man who forges his business despite the circumstances. Since we are informed that the chocolatier will have to face five large corporations that control chocolate. Of course, being a prequel, we already know that it will be successful, although we do not know how.

Wonka will hit theaters on December 15.. Surely Warner plans to take advantage of the dates so that many families will enjoy this new version. What do you think of this progress? Are you fans of the previous adaptations or the original book?

Is this version of Wonka connected to the Johnny Depp or Gene Wilder?

This Wonka film serves as a prequel to the children’s novel and its first adaptation from 1971. That is why at the end of the trailer an Oompa Loompa appears with the design we saw when Gene Wilder took the iconic role.

Johnny Depp’s version would actually be the most disconnected from these adaptations. However, we could see that they added some of the origin story of that version to that of Timothée Chalamet.. Do you think he can match what his predecessors have done on paper?

