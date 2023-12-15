With the release of Wonka at the cinema, many would like to taste the chocolate bars inspired by him but they are currently out of production

The first film adaptation of the novel The Chocolate Factory Of Roald Dahl dates back to 1971 with Gene Wilder in the protagonist role e Mel Stuart to the director. The film was sponsored by Quaker Oatsa large American instant porridge company that became owned by PepsiCo in 2001. The collaboration was so strong that the production was forced to change the name of the film from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory“. In fact, the idea was to create sweets branded with the name of Willy Wonka.

The project of Quaker Oats it didn't go as he hoped. The film was not a box office success, despite becoming a cult many years later, and the first candy bar Wonka Bar it was only created in 1975. Even the chocolate-based product was not very successful. In 1988 the Wonka line was acquired by Nestle, which attempted to relaunch in 2005 with the second film about the confectioner with Johnny Depp as protagonist e Tim Burton to the director.

The prize operation complete with the “golden ticket” was just a flash in the pan, so much so that Nestle withdrew the bars from the market in 2014. Four years later the brand was sold to Ferrero and many are wondering if the company will ride out the hype Wonkathe third film inspired by Dahl's novel directed by Paul King and with Timothée Chalamet in the role of the famous chocolatier released in theaters on December 14th.

