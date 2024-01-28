Wonka is currently in theaters as well as on digital platforms, and Alyson Tabbitha he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to complete an old one of his cosplaydedicated in this case to Johnny Depp's version.

So let's talk about The Chocolate Factorythe film directed by Tim Burton in 2005, which in turn reinterpreted Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory from 1971: the American model did the usual excellent job with regards to costume, make-up, wig and accessories.

“I've had this costume since 2018 and had never gotten around to finishing it or wearing it,” Alyson wrote in her Instagram post. “So when I finally managed to finish the hat it was really exciting to play this character!”