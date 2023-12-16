'Wonka', the film starring Timotheé Chalamet, has surprised this week with the amount raised on its first day of release, Friday, December 8 in the United States. This film has been one of the most anticipated because of the work of the main character and because it is a prequel to the story of 'Willy Wonka' with Johnny Depp, which was also very successful in 2005. Now with this new version and with a different story, we see 'Wonka' like a winning ticket in the cinemas.

On the other hand, this project is also one of the most talked about due to Timotheé's exceptional work as the most famous chocolatier in cinema. This is one of the first films to be released after the strike. SAG-AFTRA. That is why in this note we tell you all the details of this new installment of Warner Bros.

How much did 'Wonka' the movie make?

Only eight days have passed since the premiere of the film 'Wonka', starring Timotheé Chalamet in the role of young Willy Wonka. The film managed to raise 14.4 million dollars on day one of its release. This is good news for Warner Bros, which invested $125 million in the production, and a separate amount was for proper marketing of the production. This has undoubtedly generated greater expectations and, for its first week, we will possibly see an increase in the coming days for the remainder of the year 2023.

What is 'Wonka' the movie about?

'Wonka' tells the evolution of the world's greatest inventor, illusionist and master chocolatier until he became the admired Willy Wonka we know today. The plot focuses on the character's early years and how he encountered the oompa-loompas during one of his early adventures.

'Wonka' expects to exceed $35 million in its debut / Photo: LR composition / @wonkamovie

Cast of 'Wonka' actors

Timothée Chalamet

Rowan Atkinson

Hugh grant

Mathew Bayton

Olivia Colman

Freya Parker

Sally Hawkins

Keegan-Michael Key

Matt Lucas

Tom Davis, among others.

