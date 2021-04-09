The genre of platforms was one of the dominators of the video game industry several years ago, especially in the fifth and sixth generation of consoles. However, over the years this domain has been reduced to the benefit of other more “exciting” genres, in which direct action is sought.

Balan Wonderworld, developed by Yuji Naka, creator of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, comes precisely to try to return players to that golden age of the platform genre. However, has he succeeded adequately? We tell you in our Balan Wonderworld analysis.

Get your heart back

The story of Balan Wonderworld does not involve any kind of difficulty in its script, although it does in its structure. The events revolve around two protagonists, Leo and Emma, ​​among whom we can choose who to live the adventure with.

With a beautiful initial cinematic, we see how our protagonists have an important objective. It seems that they have lost their illusion for everything in this world, so they will try to fill their hearts again, and thus regain the passion for everything that once generated enormous happiness, and for this they will enter the magical world of They balance.

Once this cinematic is finished, we will enter the world of Balan, and this is where the narrative problems of the title begin. Without any context, we are on Tim Island, a hub that will help us move through the different worlds in the title.

Divided into two acts, these worlds suffer from the same problem that we discussed just now. We will enter missions in which the only narrative glimpse we will find will be a short final cinematic in which we see how we will purify other people who have fallen into the same state as our protagonists.

Without a doubt, it shows that the story of Balan Woderworld is designed in such a way to be understood by the smallest of the house, with a clear main idea: to help others. However, that does not mean that, even thinking of the child audience, the story seems too short.

The change of skin

Coming from the talented hands of Yuji nakaWe could hope that Balan Wonderworld would be a title that would evoke that past genre of platforms, which managed to entertain those of us who, several decades ago, were children. However, the feeling left by this title is, once again, quite bittersweet.

With the aim of offering a proposal similar to that experienced several generations of consoles ago, Balan Wonderworld falls into the error of proposing a concise playable section not just for the days he runs, but even for those games he tries to conjure up.

The title has a single action for all the buttons that we have on our controllers, so whether we use A, Y or LT, our character can only perform one action. However, there is an element that will allow us to change our actions, and it is precisely the best feature of the title: the use of their costumes.

With a total of 80 costumes that we will find throughout the adventure, we will have the possibility of carrying out different actions depending on the suit we choose, which will range from climbing through cobwebs, flying a few meters and even teleporting ourselves to places that we could not access otherwise.

In this sense, the title achieves a very remarkable replayability elementWell, in all or most of the worlds we will find certain objectives that we can achieve without having previously achieved the disguises that we will unlock in subsequent missions.

However, and despite being an interesting aspect, there are two important drawbacks: first, that many of those costumes are similar to each other. This will cause that, at almost all times, except for certain very specific sections, there are costumes that will be completely forgotten by the players. And this is where the second problem comes in. Due to this, the title gives the feeling that the replayability that we mentioned before is excessively forced at certain times, leading when playing to repeat a level in the same way, with the simple difference of reaching an element that before could not.

Baland’s world

Following in the line of the previous points, the technical section of Balan Wonderworld seems somewhat scarce in these times. However, the Balan Company team has managed to create a title with a fantastic artistic section, designed especially to enter through the eyes of the smallest of the house, although it is also enjoyable by the most veteran.

Through the different worlds in which the title is divided we find very varied stage designs and of a high level, which perhaps are clouded by not having been somewhat more ambitious in the graphic section of the title, not only because there is a somewhat fair level of detail, but because even on Xbox Series X we have had some small performance problem, although yes, in very specific moments.

Regarding the sound section, the title does not have excessive dialogues, although it is localized to Spanish in terms of menus and interface of the title. In addition, the title features a fantastic soundtrack at times, being one of the most remarkable elements of the title and that best maintains the type throughout the adventure.

conclusion

Balan Wonderworld is a title that tries to transfer us to that more classic genre of platforms that we saw in its day with the fifth and sixth generation of consoles. However, with this intention in mind, the degree offers an experience hardly recommendable in these times.

Despite having interesting elements, such as the use of costumes and the variety of situations they can cause, these are also clouded by the similarity that exists between several of them, causing the feeling that many of them are filler in the adventure, and with the sole purpose of lengthening it for those who want to complete it 100%.

In addition, despite having an artistic design and a remarkable soundtrack, the graphic section gives the feeling of being able to have offered more than it has, leaving a bittersweet taste, so the Square Enix title is hardly done recommended beyond the smallest of the house.