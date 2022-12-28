Marvels – Stars of Europe: how many episodes, duration and when does Alberto Angela’s program on Rai 1 end

How many episodes are scheduled for Meraviglie – Stelle d’Europa, the new series of Alberto Angela’s program broadcast on Rai 1? The new season starts on Wednesday 28 December 2022 in prime time from 21.25 and will be broadcast for three weeks. Here is the complete schedule (it may be subject to change):

First episode: Wednesday 28 December 2022

Second episode: Wednesday 4 January 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 11 January 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Wonders – Stars of Europe last? The program is broadcast on Rai 1 every Wednesday in prime time from 28 December 2022 at 21.25. Wonders crosses national borders for the first time to explore, in addition to the Italian ones, also the most spectacular UNESCO sites of our continent. A journey that crosses Europe from east to west, from south to north, in search of the most representative beauties of each country, but also of the lines of a common history and a common identity. In addition to Alberto Angela’s story, the splendid images shot in 4K with the use of daring acrobatic drones, this series is enriched by the testimonies of famous guests and artistic performances in some of the most significant places of the journey.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Wonders – Stars of Europe, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? Alberto Angela’s program is broadcast today, 28 December 2022, on Rai 1 from 21.25. It will also be possible to follow it in 4K on Tivùsat channel 210 or on digital terrestrial 101 for TVs connected to the internet. If you are not at home you can follow him on Rai Playthe app available for PCs, smartphones and tablets.