Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The “Wonders of Wind” exhibition in the Blue Zone of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP28) focuses on raising awareness of a global initiative to triple the contribution of renewable energy by 2030.

The exhibition presents solutions to the challenge of recycling blades used in wind turbines, and includes a unique artwork presented by 8 artists from different countries around the world. Linked to the conference themes of diversity, energy, food, health, nature, trade, transportation, and water, in addition to common humanity and the energy needed to move forward in developing all of these sectors.

The exhibition includes educational presentations about renewable energy, information about many advanced sustainability solutions, in addition to an immersive virtual reality experience that transports the visitor to the high seas to feel the power of offshore wind. The exhibition also gives visitors the opportunity to share their ideas and opinions on how to double the production of renewable energy.

He displays the 100% recyclable wind turbine blade in the “Zebra” project. The “Zebra” blade was made of resin and high-performance glass. This blade can be recycled by crushing the resin and then separating the glass fibers. He also introduced the offshore wind turbines, which are the first certified offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 14.7 MW, and aim to provide offshore wind energy at a competitive cost.