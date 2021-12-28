Wonders 2022: previews on the first episode, December 28th

Tonight, Tuesday 28 December 2021, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Meraviglie, a program by Alberto Angela, written with Aldo Piro, Filippo Arriva, Fabio Buttarelli, Ilaria Degano, Vito Lamberti, Emilio Quinto, is broadcasted by Nicoletta Zavattini, executive producer Monica Giorgi Rossi and directed by Gabriele Cipollitti. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

The first episode moves between Procida and Ischia, Lucca and Val d’Aosta. Speaking from Procida, the Capital of Culture for 2022, one can only start from marina Corricella, with its colorful houses – a symbol of beauty and sacrifice, as Alberto Angela himself explained – to then arrive at the Aragonese Castle of Ischia and the Mirabilis swimming pool in Baia. Second stop in Lucca, with its medieval wonders, from the splendid square to the hanging garden of the Guinigi Tower, with intact walls that embrace the city. Then the riches of the Duomo and the hidden beauties of Palazzo Pfanner. In the north we stop in the Gran Paradiso Park, in Valle d’Aosta, with the castle of Fenis and the Pont d’Ael.

Where to see Wonders 2022 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs free – for free – on Rai 1 on Tuesday evening at 21.25. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform. Always on RaiPlay it will be possible to review all the episodes after airing.