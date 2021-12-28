Wonders 2022: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Wonders 2022 – The peninsula of treasures, the program broadcast on Rai 1 on Tuesday evening? We tell you right away: a total of 4 episodes will be broadcast. The first Tuesday 28 December 2021; the last Tuesday 18 January 2022. Below is the complete programming on Rai 1 (attention: there may be changes):

First episode: Tuesday 28 December 2021

Second episode: Tuesday 4 January 2022

Third episode: Tuesday 11 January 2022

Fourth episode: Tuesday 18 January 2022

Duration

How long (duration) does each episode of Wonders last? The broadcast will be from 21.25 to 23.45. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (including advertising). Wonders is a program by Alberto Angela, written with Aldo Piro, Filippo Arriva, Fabio Buttarelli, Ilaria Degano, Vito Lamberti, Emilio Quinto, curated by Nicoletta Zavattini, executive producer Monica Giorgi Rossi and directed by Gabriele Cipollitti.

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Wonders 2022, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs free – for free – on Rai 1 on Tuesday evening at 21.25. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform. Always on RaiPlay it will be possible to review all the episodes after airing.