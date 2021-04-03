Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The skilled “wonders” of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was crowned champion of the Etisalat race, which was held under the auspices of the Mansour bin Zayed International Racing Festival, at the end of the Sharjah Racecourse season.

Luck smiled at the “Wonderland” skilled under the supervision of Eric Limartnell and led by Antonio Frizzo, after a bitter struggle with her rival and her runner-up “Tayer”, who ended her lead with a difference of 0.75 length.

“Ashtar” for “Al Wathba Racing”, belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, under the supervision of Majed Al-Jhouri and the leadership of Abdul Aziz Al-Balushi, won the third game for a distance of 1700 meters for the title of the National Archives.

The horse “Al Mufahim” by Saeed Suhail Bahwan and under the supervision of Badr Al Hajri and the leadership of Al Moatasem Al Balushi, was crowned champion of the fifth round and the president for a distance of one meter, the title of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Cup, under the auspices of Sharjah Horse Hospital.

And the Persians kidnapped “Dhafra” of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a strong victory in the first half of 2000 meters for the title of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, under the supervision of Eric Limatinil, and the leadership of Antonio Friso, who scored a double.

The horse “Falcon Clos” by Mohammed Rashid Al-Saadi, under the supervision of Doug Watson, and led by Ashtiban Mazur, won the award for the fourth half for a distance of 1700 meters, for the Sharjah Sports Council race title.

“Faster than a shot” for Forta Farm, under the supervision of Hilal Al-Alawi and led by Al-Mu’tasim Al-Balushi, concluded the title of the sixth and last round for a distance of 2,700 meters in the Sharjah Marathon title.